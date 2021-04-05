Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,572,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 110,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 126.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

