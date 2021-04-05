Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,284 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE:NSA opened at $40.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

