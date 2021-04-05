Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $76.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

