Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.63 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Workiva by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WK opened at $92.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

In other Workiva news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,883.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

