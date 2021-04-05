Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 309.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $63.46 on Monday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.