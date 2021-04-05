Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

