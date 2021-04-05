Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,656,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,191,000.

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $113.55 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $122.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.14.

