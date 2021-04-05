Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.77 Million Stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 404.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.39% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 153,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQL opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

