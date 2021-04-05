Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 580.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,619 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Owens & Minor worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $965,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,369 shares of company stock valued at $919,421 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OMI opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

