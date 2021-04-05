Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.59 Million in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iRobot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth about $6,240,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

IRBT opened at $121.69 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,114 shares in the company, valued at $30,430,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,116 shares of company stock worth $7,075,921. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

