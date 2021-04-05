Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 701.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Proofpoint by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,969,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 152,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,551. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $128.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.86. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

