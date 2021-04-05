Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $921,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 269,929 shares worth $16,863,713. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $65.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

