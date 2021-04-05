Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 389 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 723.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UI opened at $289.15 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $401.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

