Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 279.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.40% of Cutera worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cutera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cutera by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of CUTR opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

