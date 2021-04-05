Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $152.80 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

