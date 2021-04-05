Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.47% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,227 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

