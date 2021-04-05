Stifel Financial Corp Sells 16,471 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after acquiring an additional 444,861 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,017 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,297,107 shares of company stock valued at $85,684,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $42.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

