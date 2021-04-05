Stifel Financial Corp Sells 16,803 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,803 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

