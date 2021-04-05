Stifel Financial Corp Sells 17,051 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 159,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.22.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

