Stifel Financial Corp Sells 28,283 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,283 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.