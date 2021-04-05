Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,884 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Ambarella worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ambarella by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Ambarella stock opened at $105.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last ninety days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

