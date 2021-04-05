Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

