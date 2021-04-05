Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $235.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.56 and a 52 week high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

