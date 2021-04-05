Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,129 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of H&R Block worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

