Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 5th (ACAD, AYLA, BDTX, CTS, CTSDF, MSFT, PTON, SNV, SWPIF, TMTNF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 5th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $7.75 to $8.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Moreover, organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality, along with a strong capital position, will continue to support the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions are likely to fortify its business. However, persistently increasing expenses technological investments and talent might hinder bottom-line expansion in the quarters ahead. Also, significant exposure to real estate loans adds to near term woes for the company. Given a high debt burden, Synovus does not seem to be well positioned in terms of liquidity.”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

