Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,972 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,481% compared to the average volume of 83 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Fourworld Capital Management L acquired 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $60,957.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth about $783,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMEX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.04. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

