Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Lamb Weston Call Options (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,387 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 531% compared to the average volume of 378 call options.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $80.13. 20,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,296. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

