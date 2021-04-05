Stock Traders Buy High Volume of USA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 37,934 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,061% compared to the average volume of 1,200 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USAT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.78. 573,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. USA Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $908.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 2.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.