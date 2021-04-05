Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of RADA Electronic Industries Call Options (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,147 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average daily volume of 1,319 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on RADA. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.83 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

