Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of RADA Electronic Industries Call Options (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,147 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average daily volume of 1,319 call options.
Several brokerages recently commented on RADA. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.
NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.83 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.