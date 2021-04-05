Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 165,358 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1,927.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

