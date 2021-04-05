Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 969 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $406.23. The company had a trading volume of 151,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,585. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $257.54 and a 52-week high of $404.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

