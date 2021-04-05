Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in The Boeing by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 12.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.79. 160,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,373,461. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.33 and a 200 day moving average of $203.15. The firm has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

