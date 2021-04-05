Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

