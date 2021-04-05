Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,342 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 218,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.70. 148,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,879,682. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

