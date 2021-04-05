Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.71. 384,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,998,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.