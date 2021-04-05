Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $141.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

