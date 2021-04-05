Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.47.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

