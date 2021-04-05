Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

CSCO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.27. 214,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,196,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

