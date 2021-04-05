Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 218,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,375,637. The company has a market capitalization of $243.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

