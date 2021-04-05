Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,389 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,927,234. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.