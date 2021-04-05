Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $38.30 on Monday, reaching $3,199.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,930.02 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,121.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,169.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

