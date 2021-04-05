Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.58. The company had a trading volume of 66,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average is $134.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.