Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $673,915,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

