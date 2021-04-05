Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 24,602 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after buying an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after buying an additional 1,388,608 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,495. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

