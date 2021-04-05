Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.72. 43,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

