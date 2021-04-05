Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

