Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $553.57. 71,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,253,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.93. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.93 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $343.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

