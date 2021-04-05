Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,230 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Nordstrom worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,382,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordstrom by 144.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 908,758 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 868.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 676,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 185.0% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 357,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.07. 9,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691 over the last three months. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

