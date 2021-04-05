Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $56,084,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,072,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,315,000. Finally, Hoffman Alan N Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,092.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $62.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,191.99. 36,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,216. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,059.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,795.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,125.00 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

