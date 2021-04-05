Storeum Trading Up 4.8% This Week (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Storeum has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storeum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Storeum has a market cap of $5,297.76 and $10.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storeum Coin Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 coins. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Save The Ocean is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency that uses the popular x11 hashing algorithm. The STO cryptocurrency was designed to create and fund a movement to raise awareness regarding the degradation of the oceans through a carefully designed roadmap. “

Storeum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

